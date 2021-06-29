Khushi Kapoor raises temperature in a traffic stopping monochromatic ensemble; Shanaya Kapoor calls her unreal

For a recent photoshoot, Janhvi Kaapor’s sister asks us how much red is too much red in an all-red scintillating look. Read on to decode Khushi Kapoor’s fab style.

The star kids are born celebrities and the Instagram world has only funded the fame and scrutiny around them. Never disappointing the fans, the star kids do their part in keeping the followers’ spirit up with chic photoshoots, glam makeup looks, workout videos and out the world fashion advice. Late Sri Devi’s younger daughter is no stranger to the social media world keeping her 484k followers delighted with her glamorous looks.

Khushi, who has been studying at the New York Film Academy, recently shared jaw-dropping pictures from her photoshoot and broke the internet with about one lakh netizens praising her gorgeous look. She paired her red swimsuit from sustainable label Ookioh with leather pants in the same hue from House of CB. Her swimsuit featured circular cut out details on each side, contrasting white stitch and detachable straps. She completed the fiery red monochromatic look with red boots from Christian Louboutin. Meagan Concessio has never disappointed with her styling game and this trend-setting look of Khushi Kapoor is definitely worth adding a feather on her cap.

Taking the glam look to another extreme Khushi’s flawless makeup featured bright red lips, shimmery red eye shadow, filled-in brows and well-contoured cheekbones with hints of blush. A simple necklace from Raf jewellery and red nail paint made the look perfect in all ways. The pictures receive a lot of love from her friends, family and fans. Shanya Kapoor called her style unreal with a heart and fire emoji while gave her fashion approval and commented ‘love it’.

What do you think of Khushi Kapoor’s all-red flirty look? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits : Instagram

