Khushi Kapoor’s birthday outfit & Janhvi Kapoor’s pink dress are perfect for a ROMANTIC date; Yay or Nay?

Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s darling daughters, Janhvi and Khushi are high fashion girls who have won our hearts with their voluptuous style sense. The Kapoor sisters never disappoint with their fashion choices and have been grabbing headlines back to back with their stunning Diwali looks recently. Setting sister goals with their style, both the star kids have mastered the art of twinning and winning and have also stolen clothes from each other’s wardrobe like any sisters do. Yesterday, Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday and her sister took to Instagram wishing her ‘Whole world’ happy birthday with a stunning picture where both were spotted looking stunning in pink.

Khushi Kapoor

The Gen Z style diva, Khushi Kapoor picked out a trendy corset dress in baby pink colour to celebrate her birthday. Her satin dress hugged her body and also featured a cowl neck and noodle strap sleeves. The sensuous look was styled up with her subtle glam makeup, red lips and blush. The birthday girl left her hair open in messy waves and looked like a Disney princess in her corset dress from House Of CB. She rounded off the look with a pair of hoop earrings and carried a floral print mini purse that came with a golden chain.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor elevated the spice level with her hot pink bodycon dress. Her strappy mini dress brought the spotlight to her envious curves and the Dhadak actress looked amazing in it. She opted for simple hoops earrings and wore glam makeup featuring red lips, pink eye shadow and a flawless base. She pulled her hair back into a neat ponytail and looked ravishing in her hot pink mini dress.

Their party-ready pink dresses are perfect for a romantic dinner date. While Khushi’s corset dress gave strong feminine energy, Janhvi’s bodycon number could be teamed up with chunky sneakers to don a sporty girl look. We love both their pink looks. What do you say; Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

