Khushi Kapoor’s yellow airport look screams comfort to us: Yay or Nay?

With most celebrities seen at the airport, it has become an obsession to check out their looks. Airport look is kind of a fashion statement nowadays. You have to flaunt your style while travelling. While it can be a task for them, it is fun for us to see different looks. Everyone has a different comfort zone when it comes to airport dressing. Some like to travel in style, and some all comfortably, just like our star kid .

Being a star kid, you have some fashion goals to live up to, and Khushi Kapoor is a natural. Her style, outfits, hair, makeup, everything is effortless. She knows how to keep up with the trends and be in the limelight. Many times she has told about her love for fashion, and she wants a career in that.

Just like her sister, Khushi also keeps it comfortable with her airport looks. She donned a yellow co-ord set as she walked in the airport with style. Khushi was back from her little vacation, and she posted a picture in the look on her Instagram as well.

The yellow co-ord set featured a comfy loose shirt and matching shorts with a little shine on the outfit. With it, she wore a black sports bra. Her vacay look was complete with her black sliders, rose gold sling bag, golden hoops, and white goggles slid onto her head.

She flaunted her blemish-free skin with no makeup at all. Khushi is a total #cozymood in her messy bun tied at the back.

We all loved her airport look- comfy and stylish according to your mood.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments down below.

