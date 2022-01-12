Khushi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Celeb inspired ways to spice up the sensuous factor in cowl neck outfits

The loosely draped fabric around the collarbone that eludes a casual yet chic vibe is what defines the cowl neckline. This style enjoyed its peak popularity around the 1930s and experienced a resurgence in the late 2010s as part of renewed interest in 1990s fashion. Vivienne Westwood has been cited as an important driver of the trend and this season, we have been sporting celebrities finding their lost interest back in the cowl neck fashion. One reason to love the cowl neck is its effortless charm, casualness and how it compliments every face type. Here are 5 celeb-inspired ways to sport the trend.

Khushi Kapoor

For a wedding event, Khushi Kapoor picked out a beautiful lehenga by Arpita Mehta that featured an organza canary yellow floral lehenga and a gold metallic chainmail style blouse with floral appliqueing to match. Her golden blouse grabbed our eyes and stood out with its cowl neckline. The western design element in the Indian ethnic silhouette was a pretty fusion look that won the millennial fashionista’s vote!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s black party-ready number from Retrofete featured a partially-sheer cowl neck, an open back held together by barely-there straps, and a closely-fitted silhouette. Though the zebra-stripe-like sequin work did add charm to her Rs 48,000 worth strappy mini dress, it was the cowl neck that gave it a playful and fun vibe. Sara teamed the look with Steve Madden strappy stilettos and rounded off the look in glam style.

Janhvi Kapoor

While promoting Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor sported multiple styles of looks and this retro look channelling 70’s disco vibes was definitely a head-turner. She teamed her bright pink bell-bottom pants with a shimmery silver top that added a sultry spin to her look. The backless strappy metallic mesh top with cowl neck detail took the centre stage for all the right reasons. Janhvi kept the look minimal with delicate silver hoops and stacked enamel rings and completed her style with a sleek ponytail.

Disha Patani

Donning a number metallic mesh cowl neck top, Disha Patani went full 90s on the look and picked out a denim mini skirt that showed off her long toned legs. Her backless cowl neck top matched well with her dainty silver accessories. Looking head to toe ravishing with her half-up chic hairdo, glam makeup featuring metallic eyeshadow and silver strappy heels, the Radhe actress completed her style perfectly.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was a vision in her ivory corset dress from House of CB. The satin silk knee-length dress came with a cowl neckline and noodle straps which were tucked inside the dress to give it the look of a strapless number. She styled the look elegantly with classy accessories with transparent pointed-toe pumps and sparkly silver earrings and rings.

Which diva’s cowl neck outfit do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 5 Clutches & potli bags that’ll be your best accessory for this wedding season