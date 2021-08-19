Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: Who wore what at Antara Motiwala's Godh Bharai ceremony

Antara Motiwala and Mohit Marwah's wedding was one from the films. The duo threw a big fat Indian Wedding in Dubai that saw the entire Kapoor clan in full attendance back in 2018. Now, 3 years later the duo is welcoming their child! At the Godh Bharai or Baby Shower, almost the entire Kapoor clan showed up for the couple.

For the event, the Kapoor girls were all decked up in desi ensembles without going too over-the-top.

Kicking things off, looked ethereal in Anita Dongre's Forest Pixie sky blue lehenga that came with a one-shoulder crop top paired with a flared skirt with an asymmetrical hem with flower prints and blue stripes. The fashionista further styled this with elegant jewels and Fizzy Goblet juttis to complete her look.

Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma productions picked out a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the event. The diva looked pretty in a lime greenish yellow number with intricate embroidery and a bralette-style blouse. A sheer blue dupatta gold bracelet and maang tikka completed her look.

Ahuja who was also in attendance after her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding, kept her look simple yet elegant in a white embroidered anarkali set from her go-to designer label, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a matching dupatta over her shoulders and accessorised the look with polki and emerald-hued jewels and jhumka earrings.

Anshula Kapoor grabbed all eyeballs in a bright fuchsia pink lehenga for the baby shower, that she styled with a sheer matching hot pink dupatta over her lehenga.

Newlywed Rhea Kapoor too was present at the event for which she picked out a pastel baby blue ethnic outfit as she posed between cousins and Akshay Marwah.

Antara Motiwala had a glow on her face as she posed happily in a bright yellow sharara set in the midst of the Kapoor cousins for her baby shower.

