Khushi Kapoor shows us how to rock the SAME House of CB floral dress in different colours: Yay or Nay?

is someone who certainly knows how to flaunt her style and svelte figure impeccably. The Gen-Z social media star knows how to keep her followers wanting for more by posting numerous ravishing and remarkable looks. This 21-year-old takes upon her mother because her elegance and her personality are the exact reflections of the late . And whenever she steps out, she paints the town in her colour. Be it gym looks or ethnic outfits, she surely gives major fashion goals and we definitely look up to her for cues. But the fashionista set us spinning when she was seen rocking the same outfit in two different colours.

For a photoshoot in her bedroom in May, she was seen wearing a lavender floral dress from the House of CB. She took to her Instagram to share the stunning pictures herself. The dress featured classic puffed sleeves, a corset-like bodice, and a thigh-high slit. The floral print was complemented with shades of pink and yellow. She went minimal with her jewellery, only picking hoop earrings, a necklace, and a funky bracelet. She kept her dewy makeup with lots of blush and highlighter along with peachy lips, kohl-lined and mascara-laden eyes. And the photos were oozing aesthetics and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Recently, Khushi was seen clad in the exact same floral printed House of CB number which came in white. She stepped out for cousin Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding party that was hosted by Anil Kapoor in his Juhu residence. It was attended by members of the Kapoor clan and close friends. Khushi looked chic and stunning in the ivory ensemble. She was snapped in this white floral puffed sleeve midi dress with a bodice. To enhance her simple look, she added a lot of blush and highlighter with shimmery eye shadow terracotta lips. She accessorised again with a dainty necklace, hooped earrings, and a bracelet with a stack of finger rings. She wore white pumps with pointy toes and chose a Prada bag to complete her look. Her hair was left in beachy waves. Her dress was perfect for summer outings and parties. Not to mention, she absolutely nailed it.





So what do you think of her two looks? Do let us know.

