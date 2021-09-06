Khushi Kapoor shows us how to sneak in the glamorous power of purple into your closet

Purple can never be looked down upon, simply because all its shades seem equally intriguing whether you’re ready to chill inside your bedroom or head on a vacation. It does hold the power from looking soothing to electrifying all in one day and what more should one dig for? If comfort is your favourite word, pick these style tips.

seems to be gradually having a great time with purple outfits. Let’s take a look at the ones that stepped into her style diaries. Floral in monsoon looks and sounds like a pretty idea. Look at the B-town beauty vouch for it. Prettifying her bedroom a little extra was her floral lilac thigh-high slit dress that was designed with a corset-like bodice and cutesy puff sleeves. Upping the diva vibes was accessories such as finger rings, hoop earrings, pearl bracelet, and a necklace. Take this breezy outfit to date or for a day out at the park.

The previous year taught us how to say goodbyes to attending functions and here’s how to say hello, again. Gen Z chose this ethnic number as her OOTN for Raksha Bandhan celebrations in August at Anil Kapoor’s residence. The purple Chikankari co-ord set came with a kurta top and comfy pants. She styled it with her ever-loved Dior saddle bag and black slides that bore an evil eye embroidered on it.

Bikinis are always a hit when you’re all ready to revel in the bliss of blue water. Bring the hot girl in you alive and take it to your next holiday. Here’s the young diva in a two-piece purple set from Flirtatious that featured a textured strappy top and V-cut bottoms that had a pearl circular-shaped buckle. Khushi layered the swimwear with a cover-up from the same brand and decked it up with cat-eyed black sunnies from Moschino that bore studs, accessories like hoop earrings, a pearl bracelet, and a neck chain locked the overall look for her.

