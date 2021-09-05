Khushi Kapoor's Jacquemus mini belt bag can ONLY fit a credit card & costs a whopping Rs 38k

is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable star kids in the industry today. The actress has managed to win us over with her uber-stylish desi as well as western looks no matter whether she's heading for a wedding or a brunch. She was spotted in an all-pink look accessorised with the popular Jacquemus mini belt bag worth Rs 37,581 sans tax.

Khushi, who is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, was spotted heading back from brunch at Bastian with her friends. For the casual event, Janhvi Kapoor's little sister slipped into a white and pink mid-length slip dress which ended just above her ankles and came with a slit at the back. She accessorised this with a pair of neutral-tone block heels, black face mask and a Jacquemus belt bag.

The Jacquemus mini bags created quite a buzz during their launch for how they could barely hold a phone. The fashionista's hot pink Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag made from leather too was big enough to only hold a couple of credit cards and she carried her phone in her hand. The crocodile-effect number also bore the brand's logo in a gold-tone and costs Rs 37,531 without taxes.

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor's brunch look and belt bag? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson switched from a pantsuit to glittery Gucci gown at Venice Film Festival and we're taking notes