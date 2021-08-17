Khushi, Shanaya to Janhvi Kapoor: ALL the celebs & designers at Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani's reception party

The event of the first half of the year was definitely Rhea Kapoor's wedding. The producer and celebrity stylist tied the know with Karan Boolani in her very own living room on Sunday in an unconventional Anamika Khanna white outfit while Karan Boolani opted for a Kunal Rawal sherwani for the intimate event that saw only close family members and friends.

Yesterday though, the Kapoor's threw a party to celebrate the event with their wide circle. Take a look at the stars who made an appearance to wish the newlyweds.

Father of the bride, Anil Kapoor looked young and handsome as ever in a mustard yellow and grey outfit as he struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Simple jewellery and statement sunglasses accessorised the Dil Dhadakne Do star's look.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and cousin of Rhea was also present at the party. She kept her look simple in a floral purple mid-length dress styled with tan block heels and a simple sling bag.

Anshula's brother also joined the party looking dapper as ever in a pair of formal black pants, a crisp white shirt and a black blazer to top it off. The Son of Sardar star had a wide grin as he posed for the paparazzi happily.

Janhvi Kapoor also stopped by the event to celebrate her big sister's big day. The actress went for a more casual and unusual look in a pair of white trousers styled with a strapless sequin blue strapless crop top. Stacked-up silver and blue necklaces and elegant earrings topped off this chic look that she styled with her hair up in a messy ponytail.

Sister made her way to the event looking like a flower girl in a white dress with floral prints all over from the House of CB. We love the puff sleeves and square neckline of the outfit that she styled with a Prada handbag and white pumps.

Shanaya Kapoor looked her glamorous best in a satin black coordinated set which involved a backless top paired with a maxi fitted skirt that showed off her toned abs. Strappy black sandals and her hair pulled into a neat ponytail completed the diva's look.

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also walked in together dressed in outfits from their respective labels. Rawal topped his polka dot kurta with a waistcoat while Mehta opted for a breezy ruffle leaf printed minimal number for the occasion.

Bollywood wife Maheep Kapoor was also present for her niece's wedding party and she kept it simple in a floral maxi dress as she was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor.

Ace designer Masaba Gupta, who was also present for Rhea's wedding, kept it ultra-casual in a pair of distressed mid-rise jeans styled with a floral crop top that bore exaggerated flared sleeves and hugged her torso.

Sandeep Khosla who had designed 's mehendi outfit for her ceremony and is a close friend of both Rhea and Sonam's was also present at the party in a casual avatar.

Designer Shehla Khan who was also present at the wedding kept it elegant in a white maxi dress with a dramatic ruffle neckline and waist cut-outs. She styled this with a bright pink sling bag for a fuss-free look.

Director Farah Khan also stopped by to give the newlyweds her blessings. She rocked a blue floral printed kurta and pants set with peep-toe pumps, a gold clutch and glam makeup for the gala affair.

