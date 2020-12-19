Kiara Adavni takes a route down the comfort zone as she steps out in a monochromatic sweat suit; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani keeps things simple and comfy at the airport. Check it out

Airport looks are back and while celebs aren’t boarding flights as often as they used to, we’re atleast glad that they are stepping out looking their best selves. There was a time when airport style was a huge deal and celebs chose some of their very stunning casual pieces to board the flight. Now, things have changed and celebrities are making sure to keep things simple, practical and easy. Sweatsuits are the new cool and by the looks of it, Kiara Advani approves of this trend.

The actress who was spotted at the airport yesterday made the most of her casual look by choosing a sweat suit by Nike. For the unversed, a sweatsuit is typically a co-ord set consisting of a pair of jogger pants and a hoodie or a sweatshirt. Ms Advani chose for a cropped number that showed enough of her midriff while keeping things simple with the white hue. A pink strap on the side of her joggers added colour to the look while she covered most of her face with a black mask.

She then let her hair down and made the casual attire look more put together. Her silver Givenchy bag glams up the look making quite the statement while a pair of beige shoes added a sporty touch to the look. The bag is a statement on its own and the luxury find costs anywhere around INR 1.4 to 2 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy.

What are your thoughts about her airport look?

Credits: viral bhayani

