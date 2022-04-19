Kiara Advani is an absolute charmer as a jet-setter in a satin floral printed kurta suit; Yay or Nay?

For the sake of love or comfort, we'll choose an ethnic ensemble. Ultra-body hugging ensembles are out of our daily glam scene now. The good side of breezy life starts with floaty outfits and if we're telling you can never stop counting on a kurta suit this season, trust us already. The very viable and our current new favourite is this desi combo a Bollywood town girl chose to travel with. Fuss-free and fabulous, greet a stunning inspiration that can prove to slay is just what you need.

Kiara Advani is back in her city from Amritsar after visited the Golden Temple. She chose a desi comfort sense of style through a kurta set designed gorgeously with satin. Purple in its pastel avatar truly reigned here and it had pretty colourful floral prints in shades of deep purple, pink and green. Who would ask for an OTT outfit when something so simple has a massive potential to get your vote? This almost maxi-length attire came with a three-quartered sleeve that bore a different flower design, scalloped pink lace border at the hem, and silver foil work done in triangle patterns placed right above the former detail. The V-neck detail looked its pretty party with pink tassels and more cutesy elements.

This was teamed with vertical striped straight-fit pants that had the same silver triangle hem as the above number. The Shershaah actress styled this set up with Ahikoza’s Junya tote bag in orange and embroidered juttis. She left her hair down, all straight. And, Kiara's makeup was dewy with a neutral-toned lipstick, and her eyebrows were drawn.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

