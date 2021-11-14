Kiara Advani, Alaya F to Vidya Balan: Celebs who looked stunning in outfits by Designer of the week: SVA

Outfits known for their intricate details, SVA was founded by Sonam and Paras Modi back in 2013. The designer-duo believe in the idea of preserving Indian textiles and with time, created a mark with their unique workmanship. In a conversation with one half of the brand, Sonam Modi, we talk about couture, trousseau, the brand evolution and more.

To kick things off, Sonam begins by telling us what couture means to her. "Couture is giving recognition and importance given to the minute details, to achieve the perfect made to measure fit. Impeccable finishing with skilful techniques in garments makes it couture." With a strong presence in the bridal and luxury pret segment, the designer adds, "Our collections are heavily inspired by middle eastern architecture, art and culture. Bright strong prints enhanced with accents of handmade textures and embellishments."

Alaya F with Sonam and Paras Modi

We're also curious about Sva's fascination with different prints. "Prints are a form of art, and it’s a pure translation of our inspirations," she says simply.

Fashion as a field is constantly changing and evolving. We want to know what her key to staying relevant is. "Staying true to your roots and what you believe in. Inspirations may be varied but our design principles remain the same,"says the designer who is curious to next experiment with leather and suede, for her pret line next.

The designer also doubles as a trousseau consultant. So this wedding season, we want to know what her top 5 picks are that every bright ought to have as part of her trousseau. "A beautiful bandhini saree, a banarasi lehenga, a versatile embellished jacket, a fun draped Indian silhouette outfit, and printed kurtas for casual on-the-go-looks," she signs off.

