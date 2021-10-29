Kiara Advani to Alia Batt: 3 Celeb inspired ways to embrace ethnic suits in shades of cool blue

Blue is regarded as the universal favourite colour as it portrays calmness, freshness and invokes a feeling of positivity in everyone. Finding a person who doesn't like the colour blue is rare. Different shades of blue reverberate different energy and cool blue shades are the ones that paint a serene and beautiful picture. Here are 3 times Bollywood divas stole our hearts in stunning blue ethnic suits. This festive season, let’s doll up in cool shades of blue and kick away all the gloomy vibes!

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress has upped her fashion game and continues to don her style each day with a completely different look. Kiara Advani can pull off all kinds of looks, be it super sexy shorts and top or a warm and beautiful saree. Her Indian look in this pretty blue kurta set was indeed made to win all eyes. She styled it up with a sleek center parted hairdo, soft glam makeup and rounded it off with silver juttis.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has got a pretty cool collection of ethnic suits. She has been spotted several times rocking a simple white kurta set and for various celebrations, her first choice of outfit has always been a monotone suit. She was spotted at the airport rocking a cool blue Chikankari Anarkali suit that featured silver embellishment all over. Her elegant look was teamed with floral embroidered colourful juttis that stood out!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her sky blue sharara suit by Gopi Vaid that featured floral print in pink colour. Her happy look was styled up with silver jhumkas, kolhapuri chappals and the Kalank star ditched makeup flaunting her glowing face in a side-parted hairdo. Her suit bore tassel details in white on the sleeve hem. Alia looked alluring in her cool blue number.

