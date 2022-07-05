Kiara Advani in an Amrita Thakur lehenga looks fabulously angelic in white; Yay or Nay?

Don't know about you but lehengas are definitely having a blast this season. Look at how nothing, not even the weather can rain on the parade of these ethnic ensembles. And, no we don't need a colourful one to get our minds to dream of these. Anything elegant gets a one-way ticket straight to our mood board and if you've watched Kiara Advani's desi look in Jugjugg Jeeyo movie, you'll be sure as to what we're here to cast your mind with.

Monsoon has no say in how you dress up as a wedding guest if all you want is glamour and then some. Let's stir up your regular style with a white lehenga for a Mehendi and no more yellows and bright pinks. We chased the details of what it takes to make no head-turns stop and does the answer suggest an Amrita Thakur lehenga? This looks divine without a hint of basic charm, top-notch is the word.

Costume Designer Eka Lakhani chose this three-piece Aasma ethnic set for Kiara. She looked graceful in the wrap-style bustier sleeveless blouse curated with crepe and it had an applique embroidered border as well as knotted at the side which had a trail, these sure are show-stealers. This cropped number with a V-neckline was clubbed with a high-waisted flared skirt designed with self-chanderi fabric. It had polka-dots to amplify its beauty. Clubbed with an organza sheer dupatta, it personified royalty with beaded embroidery and applique floral work.

Kiara's ethnic look was accessorised with statement studded and pearl embellished earrings and stacked bangles. Keeping it goddess-like was her sleek low bun which had it look lovely with mogras and semi-dewy makeup which also included kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi, and a glossy pout.

