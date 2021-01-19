Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: 5 Times celebs chose trendy tie dye outfits for an off duty casual look

Tie-dye is the cool new trend now and here’s how celebrities are making the most of it. Check it out

If you didn’t already know tie-dye is the new cool trend that is taking the world by a storm and Bollywood celebrities are making the most of it. All kinds of outfits in colourful candy shades have started dominating most celebrity wardrobes. From the OG Kylie Jenner to faces close to home like Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani, most celebrities are making sure to rock the trend in style. While we’ve already seen Kiara Advani and Sanjana Sanghi rock the tie-dye print in sarees, here are 5 easy ways you can look your trendy best with off-duty looks:

First up, we have Kiara Advani who definitely knows her way around a printed outfit. She kept things chic and comfy as she stepped out with her rumoured beau, in a pair of tie-dye joggers. She styled it with a simple white tank and the hottest accessory right now - the bucket hat.

Ananya Panday made sure to take things to a new level as she picked up a pair of tie-dyed pants in blue and white. Even Ananya chose to let her pants shine as she chose for a simple strapless crop top over it.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, chose a colourful pair of joggers. Her laid back outfit was enough to grab all the attention plus, the baggy silhouette makes for a great off-duty look. Instead of keeping things sporty like the others on the list, she chose to elevate the look with a pair of heels and funky braids!

Janhvi Kapoor has been in love with tie-dye clothes even before it was a blowout trend as it is right now. The actress has managed to rock the print in every possible silhouette but this simple tee and jeans combo stand to be our favourite. It’s an easy off-duty look that literally suits every body type and if you’re someone who isn’t big on going OTT, this is a great way to look trendy!

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday yet again who showed us that you can ditch your sporty looks for a cute date night look. So, on your next outing with beau, make the most of the flowy tie-dye dresses with the ease of sneakers, obviously! It’ll be a great trendy look plus it will also make a cute outfit for the ‘gram!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×