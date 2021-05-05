Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Basics that you need to have in your wardrobe

There are certain outfits that will never go out of style and those are the ones that you should always have in your wardrobe.

With the various fashion trends coming in, it can often get overwhelming when you have to decide what exactly you want in your wardrobe. Hence, it is important to fill your wardrobe with essentials that you can put together in different ways and save your precious time. The ongoing pandemic has played a major role in the fashion world and like the other industries, even the fashion industry has experienced some big changes. The fashion-forward world has largely been replaced by basic clothing and wardrobe essentials that put utility and comfort above all. Even our celebs are changing their style quotient and focusing more on what makes them feel comfortable and more like themselves. Here, we have a list of all the basics that you must have in your wardrobe in order to make your life much easier.

Tank Tops

Tank tops are the perfect choice for summer and make a great lounge-wear. They are also great for last-minute plans as you do not have to put in much thought into styling them. Tank tops make an ideal wear for your everyday casual outings or just a mid-week brunch date with your girls.

Kiara Advani

Kiara really has it in her when it comes to pulling off neon colours. She looks nothing less than a diva even in this simple neon-coloured tank top. The top made for a perfect fit for the actress as it flawlessly hugged her body, highlighting her curves. Kiara paired the top with beige cigarette pants that bore a tie-up belt that cinched at her waist. The big gold hoops added the perfect finishing touch.

Graphic Tees

The fashion world will keep moving and changing at a rapid pace but graphic tees are always here to stay! Graphic tees make great casual wear and add a twist of drama to your attire along with a little bit of fun, edge and class. You can literally pair them with any bottoms and they will still manage to make a statement.

Ananya Panday

If millennial style had a brand ambassador, it would definitely be Ananya Panday. The actress never fails to impress us with her urbane style. The actress looked note-worthy in a simple graphic t-shirt that was tied on the side and flared checkered trousers in a contrasting shade of orange. The actress completed the chic look with a pair of classic hoop earrings and silver heels featuring clear straps.

Whites and Denims

When you are in absolutely no mood to put together an outfit, you can definitely rely on a plain white t-shirt and some classic blue denims. This ensemble has proven to never go wrong in the history of fashion and thus, is a must-have in every wardrobe. A white t-shirt and blue denims are both extremely easy to pair with anything that might lay unused in your closet.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor kept it extremely chic and classy as she stepped out in a timeless white tee teamed with a pair of ripped denims. The t-shirt featured a V-neckline and the actress managed to add an edge to it by tucking it in from one end. The skinny jeans looked rich and uptown. The Dhadak actress went all out with her accessories as she paired the ensemble with a chunky layered gold necklace and gold hoops along with metallic pointed-toe strappy heels.

Casual Co-ords

Co-ords are so in rage right now and are definitely a favourite among the fashionistas. They are an ideal choice when you want to look stylish without having to put much effort. You can simply just put on a co-ord set and ditch the struggles of having to put together an outfit. It is a trend that is surely going to last and hence, should make a place in your wardrobe.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has always made us drool over her minimalistic style and her oozing charisma. The actress made heads turn as she opted for a casual yet classy co-ord set featuring a floral bomber jacket and matching shorts. Kriti wore a plain black crop top underneath the jacket that complemented the floral print of the co-ord set. The Raabta actress kept her outfit as fuss-free as possible by simply pairing it with a crossbody bag from Coach, rectangular sunglasses and classic white sneakers.

Floral Dresses

Floral dresses have been a part of the fashion world since a while now and they have never really gone out of style. You can simply just put on a floral dress on a casual, summer day and you are all set! Floral dresses exude an enticing aura and are a must have in every wardrobe. They make a great choice for a lunch date with your special someone or for a catch-up brunch with your girlies.

Katrina sure looked like a bright and joyful sunflower in this gorgeous floral dress that added a ray of sunshine onto our feeds. The yellow-hued sunflower dress was decked with beautiful floral and lace detailing all over. It featured a straps and a plunging neckline making it just perfect for summer. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress added an extra glam to the dress by teaming it with a statement white shrug and dainty earrings.

Which basic outfit would you like to fill your wardrobe with? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Don’t know which colour suits you best? Now choose a colour based on your skin tone

Share your comment ×