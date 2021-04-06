Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses that inspired us to wear black this wedding season

Weddings are the best platform to flaunt your sense of style and make a strong fashion statement. This wedding season, make the most of it.

The ongoing wedding season amidst the pandemic has made ceremonies more intimate and personal. But lesser people means more attention towards you and your outfit! Our Bollywood divas took up everyone’s favourite colour, black and managed to flaunt it with their traditional wear. One can never own too much black and one can never go wrong with black. Therefore, this wedding season embrace the versatile colour and rock the traditional look just like these Bollywood stars.

Ananya Panday’s black lehenga-choli was the perfect marriage between contemporary and ethnic. This boho lehengas-choli combo had a young and joyful vibe to it. The outfit bore intricate multi-coloured hand embroidery all over. The lehenga featured an A-line flare and the look was completed with a plain black dupatta.

Spotted in a black ruffle saree, Kriti Kharbanda managed to make quite a strong style statement. The traditional saree with a twist of contemporary was teamed with an embellished sleeveless blouse. Kriti kept her look minimal by opting for a diamond and emerald choker necklace.

Count on to nail any look, be it casual, formal or traditional. Spotted in a black anarkali suit, Alia looked like an ethnic diva! The embellished suit makes a perfect choice for a reception or a mehendi ceremony. The mirror-work further enhanced the outfit. The long jhumkas and the tiny black bindi highlighted the outfit.

looked like a fairytale princess in this radiant black lehenga. The velvet lehenga was heavily embellished with golden embroidery. The V-neck blouse featuring ruffle detail and a plunging neckline took the outfit to the next level. Katrina amplified the look with a jadau necklace and heavy studs.

Kiara Advani donned the perfect cocktail lehenga with utmost grace. The actress gave her attire a modern twist in an embellished black lehenga and a matching blouse. The shimmering lehenga was fashioned from raw silk and the shimmering sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline. Kiara teamed her look with a simple black dupatta and a sparkling diamond choker.

Which actress inspired you to flaunt black this wedding season? Comment below and let us know!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kriti Sanon to Nora Fatehi - Bollywood leading ladies that made us drool over their pastel traditional wear

Share your comment ×