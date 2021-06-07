Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Celebs who redefined the meaning of gleaming goddesses in mirror ensembles

The love for mirrors is eternal and here’s the magical mirror guide you need to hop onto this crafty design yet again.

Mirror, mirror what’s not to love about intricately crafted hand-cut mirror designs? Woven to perfection with threadwork, it has been a favourite in India for years now. Bollywood celebrities have given it a nod multiple times and have played it up with sheesha embroidery in the form of both traditional and western outfits making it a versatile and trustable choice. You don’t need to browse through the internet for hours to get the right inspiration, turn to Indian designers who have given the craft a vibrant and a glittery good spin.

Make way for mirror-cut ensembles that will instantly transform your overall look by adding the perfect amount of bling factor. A blend of natty and ethnic touch can go a really long way. Trust us when you scroll through the references laid out for you here.

It’s all in the details. The Dhadak star, Janhvi Kapoor donned a gold lehenga that bore embroidery and square-cut mirror work spread across her floor-length skirt and dual-toned dupatta. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline, the attire was paired with chandelier earrings and studded bangles.

Always oozing out a regal vibe is the Kabir Singh starlet, Kiara Advani. She styled herself in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic silhoutte. She chose a strappy lehenga set with the blouse that entailed a halter neck design and cut-outs. She went for the sans necklace look and settled with gold earrings, bangles and a ring.

The Neerja actress, Ahuja looks no less than an ethereal queen in this cobalt blue lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. A part of the ASL collection, this makes for a top notch wedding wear. She wrapped the look with a pair of jhumkas.

The coolest girl on the fashion block is Alaya F. And, here is another picture that agrees with the former statement. She looked like an absolute stunner in Arpita Mehra’s design that featured a dazzling golden blouse and a high-waisted skirt with shades of blue and green patterned in vertical lines. She complemented the blouse with a cropped jacket in a similar hue and craft.

Always bringing A-game fashion styles to the table, the Khaali Peeli actor, Ananya Panday dressed up in a cream fit by Abhinav Mishra. The lehenga blouse was tailored in broad straps and embellishments were all over the set. She opted for dangle earrings and bejewelled bangles to wrap the look.

