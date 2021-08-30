Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest look had our hearts swept with the right share of glam

Will there ever be a time when lehengas and jackets play difficult to be worked into a particular event? With the taste for chic in you, there are sure-fire looks that will flow in style. These are quite indisputable when you know how much of the head-turning they can do. With no more having to stick with age-old rules, give these a nod your way.

For instance., Kiara Advani and have been promoting their latest movie for a while now and more looks are hitting our screens by the day. The latest glimpses of the duo were put out yesterday, while the actress wore a lehenga set, the actor was seen in casuals. Keeping it classy and cute, was the diva’s Faabiiana desi number that featured a white bralette gorgeously spiked with embellishments on her straps and a crinkled skirt with silver threads that ran all over the skirt vertically. It was well partnered with a striped yellow dupatta that was amped up with borders that bore sparkly details in a scalloped pattern. While Kiara’s kohl-rimmed eyes, brownish-peach lips, and subtle blush, made for a complementing look, her hair left in waves brought the glam at the front as well. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr wrapped this ethnic ensemble with a choker necklace from Razwada Jewels that entailed green stones and pink Kundan.

Sidharth played up his black shirt and pants with a brown bomber jacket that had black bands at the cuff and hemline. While it was a lesson on double layering and slowly tweaking the formal look into a semi-formal one, his gelled hair sat neatly while the overall outfit looked dapper with his formal shoes.

