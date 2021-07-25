Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra TWIN in olive shades as they jet set out of Mumbai in style: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's latest rumoured couple, Kiara Advani and have been stirring up quite a storm since the duo went on vacation together and have post that been spotted at each other's houses.

The Shershaah duo was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai today with director , as they jet-setted out of the city looking stylish as ever!

Kiara and Sidharth picked out similar hued jackets to keep warm and look stylish as they left the city. The Ek Villain actor kept his look sporty in simple military printed cargo joggers paired with a black tee and grey sneakers. An olive green jacket kept him warm and cosy. Sid's accessories included a simple necklace, aviator sunglasses and a headband to keep his overgrown hair away from his face and complete his rugged look.

Kiara on the other hand looked ultra-chic in a casual white tee paired with blue skinny jeans. She paired this with knee-high suede brown boots and topped off her tee with an olive green cropped bomber jacket. A crocodile skin olive tote bag and a blue face mask with her initial on it, completed the Good Newwz actress' airport look. Kiara's fresh makeup also deserves a mention - blush cheeks, pink lips, filled-in brows and hair styled into messy waves rounded it off well!

We love how Kiara and Sidharth subtly twinned with their outfits and looked stylish as ever as they jet-setted out of the city.

What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Alia to Priyanka Chopra: 7 Celebs who accessorised their look with EXPENSIVE Dior arm candy