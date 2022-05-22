Kiara Advani in an Anita Dongre lehenga & Varun Dhawan in Payal Singhal's kurta set looked desi-wowed

Wedding season, here we come. In a glamourous way and nothing less. What's a bigger battle than inviting dozens of people you wonder? Finding an ensemble that makes you feel like you're in the spirit of raising a toast and sharing smiles. As summer always loves to look at the brightest side of fashion, here's a look at ensembles that are giving us serious spot-on vibes. Oh, now that's a lot of details to marvel at given the panache and stars who rocked these.

Watched Jugjugg Jeeyo's movie trailer yet? It was dropped fresh this afternoon. We caught hold of this news as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had something cute to let us know of what's in store for us in a couple of minutes. A string of pictures came our screen's way and we couldn't keep calm with all the desi glam that was on. Regardless of your current fashion craves, these will help you dress up the best and make a statement with your favourite person.

Miss Advani was styled by Lakshmi Lehr who also put together the starlet's promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This Anita Dongre lehenga set featured a blue cropped blouse with double straps and a printed skirt with colourful prints. Don't miss the flamingo spread. The billowing attire had an embroidered broad waistband which added some shine and lots of beauteous charm to this ethnic ensemble. The 29-year-old's look was wrapped up with chaandbali earrings.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Varun Dhawan rocked a Payal Singhal cobalt blue silk kurta set with intricate and exquisite gold embroidered patterns. Paired with striped pants and regal, when desi meets sporty, this is the cool catch you need to snap up!

Do you love their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani's promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are for the fashion soul that loves summer trends