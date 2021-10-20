Kiara Advani in Anita Dongre's aqua floral lehenga is like a fantasy come alive: Yay or Nay?

While the festive season is in full swing and we are celebrating with full pomp and show, there's no denying that we will be dressed in our fabulous ethnic outfits. And with Karwachauth around the corner, it's obvious people are going to go crazy with colours. But if you want to give pastels a chance, Kiara Advani is there to help you out. The actress has always charmed her fans with her ethnic ensembles and this one's no different either.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara dazzled everyone in a bespoke aqua blue lehenga from the shelves of veteran designer Anita Dongre. The ethnic attire is from Dongre's Lovestruck Collection that costs nearly 2 lakhs. The Good Newwz actress chose a silk organza lehenga set consisting of a strappy bralette and a flowing skirt. To add a romantic flair to the outfit, the ensemble was adorned with embroidered wildflowers in pink, white, orange and green. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and multi-coloured embroidery. She paired the set with a matching zari dupatta with a gota patti border.

Kiara chose floral drop earrings, gold bangles and statement rings to accessorise. As for her long tresses, they were styled into soft curls. Smokey eyes, filled-in brows, kohl-rimmed lids, peachy lips, contoured and blushed cheeks completed her glam. We think Kiara looked gorgeous in the garb and is a perfect addition for your festive or wedding wardrobe.

While Kiara is riding high on the success of Shershah, she will be next seen in the Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

