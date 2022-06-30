Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Celebs who proved multi-coloured lehengas are absolute gems

If there's one thing a wedding guest or a bride is ever going to get right, it's an ethnic look in a lehenga. Too old a statement and now sounds outdated? No matter how simple, minimalistic or extra it looks with colours and embroidered work, it's that outfit that takes the cake. You can show oomph with a show of midriff, plunging neckline, and deep back, and could you add offbeat ways to the same list?

Glamour and elegance can come alive in an unimaginable manner. As monsoon seems to have no hold on how we want to stand out at all shaadis, we're looking at multi-coloured lehengas to show us how to go lit and get on the jazzy mash-up style mode. From Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma and others, killer references are here.

Alia Bhatt

If pink doesn't say party to you, we're sorry, you're probably missing out on something lovely. Throwback to Brahmāstra stars, Ranbir, and Alia's Mehendi celebrations when the actress wore a customised Manish Malhotra lehenga set. The halter-neck sleeveless top and flared skirt featured 180 colourful embroidered patches. With gold metal sequins and kora flower embroidery to mirror-work, this upcycled number is sure a hit. Ami Patel styled this for the star with a chunky choker necklace and a maang tikka.

Kiara Advani

It's fabulous to paint your day as peppy as you can. For a daytime wedding, call for what Eka Lakhani chose for the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress, a Sawan Gandhi lehenga set. The bralette-style plunging neckline blouse and multi-coloured lehenga entailed silver embroidered floral patterns and mirror-work spread beautifully. It had a pink sheer dupatta as well and to accessorise Anmol Jewellers' double-layered statement necklace and bangles were picked.

Anushka Sharma

A recap to behold. The Sultan actress showed up as a diva to a Diwali bash dressed in a Sabyasachi panel skirt and a plunging neckline blouse. The short-sleeved blouse featured colourful thread work while the skirt had colour-block patterns which depicted dome-like architectural structures, all decked up with colours and gold embroidery. Her ethnic look was heavily accessorised with choker, earrings, and stacked bangles, all in its glorious elements with gemstones.

Janhvi Kapoor

Floral is so last season but we continue to stay suckers for its beauty. If monotone doesn't sound like the bet you want to hit up, opt for this Rahul Mishra attire as Tanya Ghavri chose for the GoodLucky Jerry star. The ethnic combo featured a short-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline, a sheer dupatta, and a skirt. The colourful embroidered patterns especially with artsy and amazing floral work were so gorgeous. To make it your wedding outfit, accessorise your look with a choker necklace that boasts a pretty purple Kundan.

Sara Ali Khan

We can't agree more when someone says ensembles with a melange of colours are too good to miss. It demands less effort from your end as everything is pre-served to you. Clad in a Mayyur Girotra handwoven silk set, this came with three head-turning pieces. She looked like a true-blue stunner in a high-waisted lehenga with a multi-coloured chevron print which was clubbed with a V-neckline patola choli and a full-sleeved patola jacket. We call this perfect without accessories, what about you?

Whose desi look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

