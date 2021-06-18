Kiara Advani can't get enough of bright coloured pants: 6 Times she made her look all about colourful pants

While some love showing off their fancy new blouses, for Kiara Advani, it has always been a pants party!

Looking spectacular no matter what seems like a piece of cake for our Bollywood divas. No matter what the occasion or outfit, they look put together.

One of the leading actresses today has to be Kiara Advani. She's not only won hearts on screen but off it as well and has proved time and again that her sense of style is something new. Kiara's mantra seems to be to make a statement with her pants!

While she does love her monotone and athleisure looks, when Kiara wants to make heads turn, she swears by a simple white top styled with bright coloured pants. Case in point, this simple white tank top she neatly tucked into a pair of tangerine hued pleated pants. Kiara kept the rest of her look simple with a tote bag and sneakers as her hair flew in all of its glory!

For an upscale event, when it came to dressing up, Kiara picked out a white one-shoulder ruffle blouse and styled it with bright pastel pink skinny jeans. We love the combination and that the pants weren't too bold and don't take away from the drama of the blouse.

When it comes to keeping it casual, all the Good Newwz actor does is slip into a comfortable white tee and style it with bright pants. Blue and white is a combination that's difficult to go wrong with and the diva knows it.

For an off-duty look, the Laxmmi star picked out a pair of bright red paper-bag pants and styled it with a white tank top. She topped this off with a denim jacket and sneakers, keeping it trendy yet comfortable.

Athleisure has become Kiara Advani's favourite off-duty look. Making a strong case for it, she picked out a pair of bright peach yoga pants and paired it with a sports bra. As a cover-up, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor picked out an oversized white denim jacket to complete her look.

Even when she has to dress up, Kiara ensures she makes heads turn by making a statement with her pants! For a classy look, the actor picked out a pair of neon flared pants and styled it with a white crop top. A white blazer and hair styled into glamorous yet messy waves topped off her look.

Do you like Kiara Advani's style statement? Which of her coloured pants is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan's promotional wardrobe for Sherni is all about funky prints, blast of colours and FUN outfits

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×