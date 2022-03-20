Kiara Advani in Cava's crop top & joggers shows how to slay the monochrome athleisure look: Yay or Nay?

It's always a good time to keep your sporty look on-point. Spring is making us all ride the 'show some skin' sort of a style ride, and if anything is going to make us hop on this trend, it has to be a crop top and pants with much chicness insight. If you're making too many guesses in mind, we've already shown you here what has our attention right now. Don't reserve shorts and a sports bra as the only comfortable gym outfits. There are always more cool outfits to behold.

Approved by Kiara Advani, we'll never stop rooting for a monochrome look. She brought something praise-worthy to our screens. This outfit reference will sure hit your style's sweet spot, just look at the alluring hue it's wrapped up with. And, if you're thinking twice whether this nude colour coordinated set from Cava deserves brownie points, it absolutely does. How about you take this out post-gym session, say for a coffee, to grab a snack, or get lunch?

The Shershaah starlet picked out a crop top designed with cotton jersey fabric and a close-neck. Making it all the more eye-catching was the drawstring detail placed on both sides. Miss Advani wore the full-sleeved number worth Rs. 1,299.00 to the airport with joggers that cost approximately Rs. 1,499.00 that had an elastic waistband, brand's logo, and ankle cuffs. She styled her travel look with her go-to accessory, the grey Christian Dior tote, and flat footwear with gold embellishments that went well with her outfit. The 29-year-old had her wavy hair sit on one side, her eyebrows shaped and drawn and skin all dewy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

