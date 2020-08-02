Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday in a Saaksha and Kinni dress: Yay or Nay?

To celebrate her quarantine birthday, Kiara Advani picked out an abstract pleated dress in a lovely purple shade. Check it out!

Quarantine birthdays are the new jam. With everybody holed up at home due to the pandemic, birthdays at home are the only option. Celebrities too are skipping out on their lavish parties and keeping it small by surrounding themselves with just family members. Kiara Advani who celebrated her birthday on Friday too was no different.

Despite being at home, the Kabir Singh actress made it a point to dress up and celebrate the day.

While at home, Kiara opted for an elegant purple dress by Saaksha and Kinni. The micro pleated dress bore two tiers and an abstract print on it. It hugged her curves and featured a criss-cross back. The hem featured a ruffle pattern which gave an overall elegant look to the outfit.

To match her elegant yet glamorous outfit, Kiara opted for minimal makeup with just filled-in brows, peachy lips and tinted cheeks. Her hair was styled with a side parting and straightened to perfection.

Simple chandelier earrings added a factor of glamour to Kiara's look on her special day.

We thought the Good Newwz actor looked simply gorgeous and radiant in the chiffon tiered dress as she cut her cake and commenced her birthday festivities!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's Saaksha and Kinni dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

