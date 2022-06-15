Kiara Advani in a checkered printed co-ordinated set shows what it takes to look fly in summer; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to coordinated sets, 2022 owns it all. We've reached a point where no day feels complete without having spotted at least one of these. It echoes the easy style and when topped off with the chic factor, nothing beats it. Hoard some cool ones when you can and let the fear of a heatwave behind. Here we are with a guide to stay chill throughout the days of warm weather. Driven by comfort and a spiffy touch, there's so much to love here. Kiara Advani is killing it with JugJugg Jeeyo movie promotions. Check out her recent look.

Can't wait to free your arms? Summer's departure is going to be so hard on us. Ah, the comeback of jackets and rainy boots may not be eagerly and excitedly welcomed by all. Looks like the monsoon is en route? Until then let's live in the present season's spirit. When we say we love a vintage print, we probably had this checkered two-piece printed set on top of our minds. The 29-year-old's OOTD boasted a sleeveless shirt with a collar and this cropped ensemble was teamed with high-waisted trousers with a straight-fit.

This reads and looks like a saving grace, isn't it? Summer heat now seems kind to us. We'll give you another wow reason to put this on your wishlist. See those knotted details around her ankle? You may own truckloads of co-ord combos but one detail can make a mighty difference and this green and white printed set is proof. Match it up with pastel green double-strapped stilettos and get to look ultra-gold with simple earrings. With minimal makeup and a middle-parted hairdo, her day's look was sealed off.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

