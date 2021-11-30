Kiara Advani is a chic traveller in a white monochrome look & Gucci's jacquard scarf: Yay or Nay?

Ever found yourself in a state where you've trawled deep through your closet to find something and then ended getting yourself dressed in white? We hear you, that's the kind of quintessential elegance a white outfit holds. This immaculate hue can have your attention without trying too hard and yet make the ultimate statement.

If you're someone who's got an eye for the finer things in life, say something like a white outfit, here’s how to be the jet-setter who pulled off a monotone look. Think a no fussy-outfit, quick and fun to style, and the one that looks promising enough to see the world with. Let’s take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest look which she put forward today as the Kabir Singh actress returned to Mumbai.

The 29-year-old picked out a white top and tucked it inside matching straight-fit pants that’s the best for easy travels, look absolutely comfortable. Here’s what makes winter extra endurable and delightful, the zipper jacket which she styled by leaving it unzipped and its sleeves up pushed up. To further ramp up the chicness of her airport style, she wrapped Gucci’s silver jacquard knitted scarf around her neck. Made with wool, it looks like the one to bring a chock-full of warmth, the Italian brand’s signature pattern was spread all over on the Rs. 28,521.57 worth accessory and it also bore a fringed border.

Kiara's travel look had only what we’d call essentials from the silver mask to Ahikoza’s orange customised Junya tote bag which she often carries out and about and lastly nude flat footwear with circular gold embellishments placed in horizontally. Her makeup and hairdo were as simple and natural as they can get. Kiara’s tresses were pulled back and tied up into a high bun. She had her eyebrows groomed and defined and so were the lashes beautified with mascara.

Is this airport look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

