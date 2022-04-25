Kiara Advani coloured our day pink in Meshki's co-ordinated blazer and shorts set; Yay or Nay?

The Summer of 2022 is looking hot and how. Bold is the only term that's sought-after and to define it like a charm we have hot pink right here. Stepping into a high-glam zone is no grind rather it means dressed like a million bucks. A brunch with your girl gang is on your mind, you say? Two is better than one and that's why we've given a dress a good backseat this time. An easy, chic and perfect fashion story can be built with a coordinated set. Just say check to all, already!

This is too luxe an indulgence to let pass, look at that hue! All set to promote her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani kickstarted it with a fire-filled monochrome bang as it was too bold to not give our vote. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the starlet donned a Meshki two-piece set that featured a full-sleeved blazer with a front tie-up detail, double pockets, and multiple buttons placed on both the sleeves. This number with lapels was teamed with mini shorts that consisted of an overlap detail that had an asymmetric hem.

If you were to ask us what was the next great thing about this look. It's definitely the accessories that looked aesthetically appealing. The twisted gold statement earrings and pointed-toe pumps rounded off her on-duty look. Her eyes were subtly shimmered up and her pout was gorgeously so pink with lipstick. Kiara's hair was styled into a sleek pulled-back look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

