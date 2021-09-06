Kiara Advani coloured our screens happy in a tie dye sweatshirt and white shorts; Yay or Nay?

It’s hard to pinpoint the season that doesn’t embrace tie-dye outfits. To indulge in these multi-coloured numbers is a phenomenon that will never grow old and we’re so not ready to bid goodbye. If you're turning on the splurge mode for your closet dearest, here’s the latest look by Kiara Advani that will make you obsess over this trendy print.

Seen outside a production house in Mumbai today, the Kabir Singh actress donned a multicoloured tie-dye sweatshirt which she clubbed with white frayed denim shorts. Keeping her look sporty and cool is Kiara who loves to revel in a chic moment. She kept it perfectly cozy this monsoon with the full sleeves number and chose to let it sit untucked for an informal look. The finishing touches of a look so perfect would remain undone without shoes that complement. Here are the Balenciaga Triple S leather sneakers that costs approx ₹ 78,205.82 with lace-up details proving to be the winner. The neon green sole is sure the star of the show that makes us instantly want to make space in our shoe wardrobe.

To wrap her OOTD, Kiara chose gold hoop earrings, a snakeskin orange tote bag, and a blue mask customized with the letter ‘K’ etched on it, all of which accessorised her look. Her eyebrows were neatly drawn and her hair was left open with waves that fell easy from her shoulders.

