Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity approved ways to layer your outfits this summer

The thought of jackets, shrugs and scarves makes us squirm in the summer. But if you're big on layering and miss it, these celebrities will show you how to ace the look with ease.

Layering is a trend that never seems to go out of style. Topping an outfit over with a simple jacket, shrug, scarf or any other accessory instantly elevates the look and adds lots of definition to it. While most assume that layering is only meant for fall and winter seasons with heavy coats and thick jackets, we and several celebrities who love layering their outfits, are here to prove you wrong and show you how to ace the look in summers as well!

Kiara Advani

A fan of coordinated sets, Kiara Advani picked out this summer outfit by Arpita Mehta a few years back. While the outfit looks great with just the crop top and sharara pants, a light chiffon shrug with an asymmetrical, high-low hemline is simple and requires no effort.



A huge fan of denim materials, DP has managed to find a way to wear it even in summers! Instead of picking out the usual denim jacket, she opted for a sleeveless distressed number to wear to the airport over her colourful blouse and silk trousers, making for a boho look.



If you're more of a dress person, take notes from Alia Bhatt's girl-next-door look. We love this pastel pink midi dress with minimal floral prints all over it. For a cover-up, the diva got a shrug made from the same material as her dress so it looked clean and coordinated.

Sara Ali Khan

Keeping it basic, we love how Sara Ali Khan turned her simple white shirt into a shrug as she layered it over her white tank top and shorts while at the airport. This breezy and fuss-free look is easy to recreate and spells comfort!



Converting shirts to shrugs to layer outfits seems like a popular choice by Bollywood biggies. Shraddha Kapoor also made a strong case for it by picking out this sunshine yellow shirt by Dhruv Kapoor and wearing it over a white tank top and jeans while at the airport. The shirt is easy to ditch if the temperature rises, making for a convenient pick.

Kriti Sanon

For those nights when you want to convert a super-casual outfit into a dressier look, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon. She topped off her basic black jumpsuit with an intricately detailed floor-sweeping shrug that not only added some drama but also elevated her basic look.

