Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: When thigh high boots proved to be a celebrity fashion favourite

Is there anything that makes statements louder than thigh-high boots?
Thigh-high boots or over-the-knee boots for the longest run have managed to create a fashion statement and have been acknowledged by celebrities with much confidence and elan. Stemmed in the 15th century, thigh-highs are still a great investment when you feel the chills outside or when you’re looking for something to add some spark to your outfit. From bright red fits to animal prints, they’re born in all colours and patterns you can name. Still not convinced?

Give this guide a read to see how our Bollywood beauties took the thigh-highs for a spin flawlessly. Get ready to boot up! 

Give your go-to floral dress a new lease of life by clubbing it with camel-hued block heel thigh-highs featuring the Kedarnath starlet, Sara Ali Khan. 

 

Everything denim? Is there anything more fashionable than this pulled-together and fashionable look? The Kalank movie star, Sonakshi Sinha, opted for ribbed detailed peep-toe thigh-high boots. 

 

Always flying high on style! The Piku actress, Deepika Padukone wore a suede black-thigh-highs to complete her all-black airport look.

 

Suit up but don’t leave your boots behind. The Sanju actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, slaying it like a boss babe. She teamed a bright-hued suit with a pair black thigh-highs. 

 

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani, gave a tip or two on what to pick when the cold season sets in. A V-neck sweater top that looks perfect with shorts and pink thigh-high boots for a pop of colour. 

 

Do you love thigh-high boots? Let us know in the comments below.

 

