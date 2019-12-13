Kiara Advani is a denim wonder in an Esse Clothing jumpsuit for the promotions of Good Newwz: Yay or Nay?

The actress is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film. Check out her latest look!

Kiara Advani has been in the spotlight ever since she appeared in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, her most famous role was that of Preeti in Kabir Singh where she plays 's love interest. The actress will next be seen in Good Newwz opposite , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the promotions of the film, Kiara has been decking up in some of the best outfits and yesterday was no different. She opted for the most casual look with denim. Advani picked out a jumpsuit by Esse Clothing. The outfit featured a halter-neck with a zip-up pattern. The outfit then opened up in the middle to show off her midriff through a large cut-out and then featured high-waisted pants with pockets that fit her well. The pants hugged her legs and featured a flared pattern from knee-down. A brown cloth belt at her waist gave it an additional boost.

The actress accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings.

Delving into the clean makeup trend, the actress went with a clean, flawless base, filled-in brows, pink lips and well-defined eyes. Her hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail with a few strands left lose to give it a chic, tousled look.

We love Kiara's clean look and thought it was one of her best looks from the recent times. The outfit flattered her figure and her clean makeup complemented her look well. The look is a total yay from us.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More