Kiara Advani did colour blocking right in an orange Sonaakshi Raaj pantsuit & hot pink heels: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani is clearly on a roll. The actress who will be celebrating her birthday later this week has been giving us a look after look and we can't get enough! Just yesterday, she looked splendid in an ivory-hued hand embroidered saree. Her airport look which involved knee-high suede boots too caught our eye.

Yesterday, the actress gave us yet another chic look. Kiara, styled by Eka Lakhani. The Good Newwz star stepped out in a bright and bold orange pantsuit by designer Sonaakshi Raaj from the designer's pret line. Kiara's flaming orange pantsuit came with a tie-up blazer and straight-cut formal pants. She accessorised this with a simple gold necklace from Misho and a couple of gold statement rings. Her hair was pulled back into a centre-parted sleek low ponytail that enhanced her features.

Kiara's makeup was all about keeping it minimal. A fresh, dewy glow, rose-tinted cheeks, filled-in brows and neutral-toned lips made for a soft look against her bold pantsuit.

Snapped at the airport with rumoured boyfriend , Kiara gave us yet another look, this time in a dual-toned coordinated set which bore a baby pink front and a bold red back. The Laxmii star styled this with bold red boots that matched the back of her outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Kiara's makeup remained the same but her hair was left loose and styled into easy, messy waves that did full justice to her simple but stylish look.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani looks resplendent in an ivory hand embroidered saree from Premya by Manishii: Yay or Nay?