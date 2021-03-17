Kiara Advani does off duty dressing right in a mustard yellow bodycon dress and studded sling: Yay or Nay?

Yesterday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress stepped out for a salon appointment in the city. Our eyes were on the diva's outfit and makeup that was on point!

One of the leading actresses of today, Kiara Advani surely knows how to make a statement. Be it her athleisure gym looks, airport looks, red carpet outfits or even when she's dressed down, Kiara has always managed to grab eyeballs.

She loves her solid colours and stepped out yesterday giving us an all-new chic look that we're all set to recreate.

Making her way to a salon appointment, Kiara kept her look simple yet classy in a simple mustard bodycon midi dress. The bright yellow outfit hugged her slender figure and showed off Kiara's curves. She styled the summery yellow dress that ended just below her knees with a pair of simple gold strappy slippers and carried a black sling bag with gold studs on it. While exiting the salon, Kiara also had with her a black sipper to keep herself hydrated!

The diva took off her mask to give us a peek at her simple and fuss-free makeup look with blush pink cheeks, neutral eyeshadow, filled-in brows, peachy lips and loads of mascara enhanced her look.

Kiara's hair looked gorgeous as she exited the salon and was styled into elegant glossy waves that framed her face well.

We love Kiara's fuss-free and simple look that screamed summer. It wasn't over-the-top and classy enough to wear out to a date night if you ditch the sandals and pick out heels.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's casual airport look serves as the perfect inspiration to rock denim this season; Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×