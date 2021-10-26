Kiara Advani does street style right in a neutral bodysuit with denim shorts and YSL belt bag: Yay or Nay?

After the success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani has been on a high. The diverse actress who has done films both in the South and in Bollywood, stepped out yesterday giving us one hell of a look that is perfect to beat the heat this October. Dressed down in summer casuals, the 29-year-old upgraded her look with an expensive YSL belt bag.

Ki looked super chic and stylish in a fuss-free outfit that involved a neutral-tone bodysuit paired with simple denim distressed denim jeans. The outfit showed off the Good Newwz actress' toned legs and slender waist, around which she styled a simple YSL belt bag in a metallic silver shade. She also carried with her a denim jacket, for if the temperature dropped and she needed to keep warm.

Kiara's makeup was fuss-free and perfect for the outfit. Barely, there blush and a dash of concealer is all it took. Her hair on the other hand was styled to perfection in a glossy, poker-straight manner.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has been sporting a lot of tie-dye off late and this look was a break from the trend. It was every bit effortlessly simple and stylish that is easy to recreate and perfect for warm nights in the city.

