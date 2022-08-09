Kiara Advani in Dolce & Gabbana printed tee and denim shorts kept her chicness going strong; Yay or Nay?

If obsessing over shorts this monsoon is wrong, we don't want to be right. It's raining but we know how to find our pocketful of sunshine by rocking one chic look at a time. Fans of fashion, stay committed as we give you a new fit to look at. Kiara Advani, there she goes, spiffy again! No matter what your day looks like, t-shirts and something that sits with it right are certain necessities we need when we want to have an easy way of life.

To spend a good fifteen minutes ruminating over what to wear with a particular shirt or tee isn't everybody's cup of tea. You don't need to force push yourself to create an impactful look. So when you want to keep your style plain fun and cool, let this be your favourite style note to copy and paste. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress was photographed by shutterbugs yesterday in a casual outfit right as she exited a salon.

Truly, nothing comes close to the joys of a comforting salon session. Look at that smile, need we say more? Kiara rocked a white jersey t-shirt which had a catchy logo print of the Italian brand placed in a 3D effect with neon orange and black typography. Its crew neck and drop shoulders added to its overall appeal. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress rocked the Rs. 36,575.42 slightly loose-fitted number with blue distressed denim shorts which bore frayed hems.

Kiara's off-duty style included Balenciaga track mule sneakers and this time around she ensured it stayed entirely matchy. Looks like Kiara's had her hair pampered, washed, and left down. Her makeup was in its dewy element with black winged eyeliner and a sheeny lipstick to round it off.

