Kiara Advani is a fan of all types of coord sets and we have proof

Upgrade your on-duty and off-duty looks effortlessly with a versatile coordinate set.

It has been 7 years to Kiara Advani and it is time to celebrate her! The actress has managed to make a great impact on the audience with her impeccable acting performances and has left a mark on all our minds. She has paved her path into this industry and has made a separate place for herself. Apart from her commendable acting skills, her dress sense is something that the young girls are looking up to. The gorgeous actress has made us drool over her casual off-duty looks as well as her red carpet looks. The actress has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste and has time and again been spotted in coordinates. She has managed to don coordinates in her party wear as well as her casual gym wear. So take tips from the very fashionable Kiara Advani on how to style coordinates no matter what the occasion.

Brunch Wear

If you are looking for just the perfect brunch outfit to sport this summer, then Kiara Advani is here to help you. Sporting a white cut-out co-ord set, Kiara looked classy with a tinge of sultry. The co-ord set featured a laser-cut crop top with balloon sleeves and a figure-hugging matching midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress added a pop of colour to her all-white look with strappy green heels and accessorised the ensemble with thick golden hoops and a chunky bracelet.

Beachy Look

Co-ord sets have become a major outfit preference for beach wear. Kiara’s yellow co-ord set looked the perfect wear for an evening at the beach. She looked as bright as the sun in a coordinated skirt and top set. The strapless top was adorned with a bow and the midi skirt featured a high-low hem, setting the outfit apart. She rounded off the look with statement gold earrings and strappy heels.

Classic Look

Kiara showed us just how glamorous it looks to go monochrome with a red coordinated set. She looked ravishing in a red ensemble by Shehlaa Khan. The outfit featured a backless halter neck cropped top with a cold shoulder cut paired with high waist matching wide-leg pants. The actress let her outfit do all the talking by ditching the accessories and simply going for an adorable hair pin.

Indian Wear

Kiara brought in the coordinated set trend into her Indian wear as she was seen donned in a pastel pink sharara set. The bubbly actress looked resplendent in the Indian outfit crafted from georgette. The printed sharara set featured a crop top with a bold V-neckline and hanging shells on the hemline and a matching shrug. The wide-leg pants were also decked with shells across the waistline. Kiara finished the look with long earrings.

Sportswear

Coordinated sets have been quite a rage these days when it comes to sportswear. Celebs have been spotted donning coord sets for their gym and athleisure wear since they are so effortless and comfortable. Kiara opted for a bright yellow co-ord suit, featuring a sports bra and matching leggings, this outfit provided a flattering fit that perfectly accentuated her curves. She was seen wearing casual slippers and oversized black shades to complete the look.

Which coordinated set by Kiara Advani is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celebs that made us drool over their backless outfits

Share your comment ×