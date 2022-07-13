Kiara Advani in Galvan London's black cut-out dress is everything nice and saucy; Yay or Nay?

Joining the no-black dress club isn't in our minds, can we? Like ever? We feel a significant loss already by just saying it out loud. Trending like a sight to behold are black dresses that look ready for anything your invites may call for. Statement-making, head-turning, and stunning are precisely what we want our dress to get on duty with, and to give you a little more background about why we're thinking black today, Kiara Advani served a major heart-stealing look.

The 29-year-old is packed with a busy schedule. Just yesterday she was seen at the airport in an athleisure look and today she returned in a casual cute printed t-shirt teamed with white denim shorts. Excitedly moving on to her bombshell look is the one styled by Ami Patel. Party-goers, are you here? Summer cut-outs are still the hot topic and we want to be invested in all of its sensuousness. The Siren bustier-style dress from Galvan London featured double noodle straps and a geometric cut-out detail placed to focus on the midriff which was designed with sheer tulle. Looks a lot like a crop top and a flowy skirt, right? It sure has its way of enticing us.

The part body-hugging and flowy silhouette, adds a sweet edgy note to it. This one-piece ensemble costs approximately Rs 1,22,652.97. This was styled with shimmery pink peep-toe footwear and a ring. The spotlight mustered its spotlight rightly without any necklace and her hair was styled into a side-part graced with waves. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress had peachy and neatly defined eye makeup to seal off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty to Kriti Sanon: 5 Divas who showed how to party like it's wow in rompers