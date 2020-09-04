Kiara Advani gives a lesson on how to look chic in Arpita Mehta: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani gives us a lesson on how to rock neon in an outfit by Arpita Mehta. Check it out

We love the fact that things are getting back to normal. As much as fun chilling in pyjamas was, we do miss celebrity spottings and their trendy ensembles. From airports to events and studios, the city was always lit up with the leading ladies of Bollywood making the most of their gorgeous looks and exquisite attires! This time we have Kiara Advani who literally took us back to those days when neon became a thing and her chic attire is proof!

The actress who featured in a web series, Masaba Masaba wore a trendy outfit by Arpita Mehta. For her day out, her outfit featured a halter neck top in neon green and grey colour palette. Adding to it were matching grey pants that bore a baggy silhouette. The high-rise pants showed off her midriff while a neon strip along the side complimented the bright top. Advani then layered it with a textured jacket with silver details on the lapels. While the outfit was a trendy one, the actress kept the styling simple. A pair of neutral-toned pointy pumps added height to her look while a pair of gold hoops served as accessories!

Her hair was then pulled back in a sleek centre-part that pulled the attention to her face. With filled-in brows, brown accents on the eyes, she completed her look. The only thing that felt off with the entire look was her choice of lipstick. The bright pink hue didn't quite match with the outfit.

