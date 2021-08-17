Kiara Advani gives major purple vibes in her monochrome athleisure look: Yay or Nay?

Well, the one actress that never fails to ace her looks, whether it be an ethnic, or western, or even a gym look, is Kiara Advani. She is always spotted in her best-looking avatar and effortlessly manages to pull off every outfit that she wears.

Kiara's gym looks are something that is major #outfitgoals. When seen outside the gym or her dance class, Kiara is seen wearing monochromatic outfits. Whether it is an all-green or an all-yellow outfit, the actress never fails to leave us impressed by her charm. As said by many, the Shershaah actress has mastered the art of looking glamorous without any effort.

Two days ago, the actress was spotted in yet another one of her monochromatic looks, an all-purple gym outfit. She was papped outside her dance class. Well, what can we say? Purple being the favorite color from the past year, made this outfit more attractive to people. The Kabir Singh actress kept it comfortable yet classy. The sports bra has stylish detailing on the with one side thicker and one thinner, making it more unique. To complete her easy gym look, she paired her outfit with purple sneakers. You can never go wrong with that, can you?

With a jacket on her waist, a bottle and her bag in one hand, and a purple mask to go with, she was all set for her dance classes. Her open-hair wavy curls parted from the center added an effortless element to the whole look. Aren't you motivated by this simple chic look to get dressed and go out for some exercise?

We all are in love with the fashion style of Kiara, are you? Tell us in the comments down below what you think of this classic monochromatic look of hers!

