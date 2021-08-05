Kiara Advani gives us boss babe vibes in a utilitarian co-ord set & chic contemporary accessories: Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani’s promotional looks are an array of trendy styles that include ethnic sarees to modern offbeat looks. While her all-white bodysuit Ralph Lauren number came with a contemporary twist, her light green saree from Torani was Indian in every bit. Kiara rocked both the styles like a true diva and this time again she made our hearts race giving power dressing a utilitarian twist in caramel brown hue. Kiara’s dapper look was taken a level higher by the designer accessories she picked to complement her top-notch look. While we know that Kiara can absolutely rock any outfit, her blazer-dress-like co-ord set exceeded our expectations and was something different from the usual. Check out how the star decked up her killer look that broke the Internet yesterday.

Kiara’s belted brown co-ord set, featuring a button-down jacket with lapel collars, square pockets with flaps and a matching mini skirt from Dalida Ayach boutique is worth Rs 28,000. With pockets and an inbuilt belt, her utilitarian wear seemed to be inspired from the 70’s safari suit design while the mini skirt and taffeta fabric gave it a modern feminine outlook. The power shoulders and belt that cinched at her waist gave Kiara the hourglass figure and oh boy, she looked enchanting and confident in the glamorous avatar.

What spiced up her style is the chic contemporary designer accessories that she paired her ‘beauty in brown’ look with. Her hammered finish vintage coin earrings from Bansri Mehta added oomph to her boss lady look. While the Rs 5,000 earrings was a style statement in itself, her stacked up rings from Misho Designs elevated her OTT look with an ultra-glam luxe touch. She teamed her look with Louboutin heels and completed her style with dewy makeup featuring glossy nude lips, hints of blush and a lot of bronzers. Brown smudgy eye makeup and filled in brows made Kiara look stunning in all ways. We absolutely love Kiara’s fantabulous look styled by Eka Lakhani. While we score her style a 10 on 10, what are your thoughts on her out-of-the-box look? Tell us in the comments below.

