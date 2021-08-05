Kiara Advani glistens in a sparkly silver embellished sharara set and flawless makeup: Yay or Nay?

For Kiara Advani, dressing up and looking good comes almost naturally. The actress has aced every single trend so far - be it the athleisure trend, monotone outfits, sporty chic looks and more. For the red carpet, smaller events, weddings and even to run errands, the actress has managed to look effortlessly glamorous.

Last evening, the actress was spotted attending an event with rumoured boyfriend . The actress, who is a fan of traditional looks and has sported everything from lehengas, sarees to shararas, put forth an elegant desi look that we thought is perfect to wear to our BFF's wedding!

The Good Newwz star looked elegant in an ivory embellished sharara set. Her pink-tinted peplum-style kurta featured silver embroidery and embellishments all over the v-neck blouse. She styled this with a pair of matching sharara pants that bore a zig-zag embellished pattern on it. Taupe nails, simple elegant silver rings and gold earrings made for the only accessories to her look.

Additionally, Kiara's makeup was all about rosy and neutral tones. Pink cheeks, glossy lips, filled-in brows, defined eyes with loads of mascara and her hair styled into glossy elegant waves topped off the Kabir Singh star's look and complimented her outfit well.

We thought Kiara's traditional look is perfect for the wedding or a sangeet night as it is glamorous enough but won't overshadow the bride either!

What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively gives Serena Van der Woodsen vibes in BACKLESS Prabal Gurung gown & sneakers beside Ryan Reynolds