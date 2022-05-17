Kiara Advani goes on a chic parade from a maxi dress to JJ Valaya's zebra-printed saree; Yay or Nay?

Looking for how to show up as a fashionable summer girl? Just so you know what's better than one is three ensembles that you could place your bet on from brunch to a wedding. Ah, that's the beauty of summer, you have reasons pouring in to dress up like there's no tomorrow and with the tides of a pandemic that's partially in the ebb phase, let's get you to pack a fabulous punch all over again. Let's commit to some glam and fun, well, shouldn't life be about striking the right balance?

Kiara Advani's promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have the internet talking and scouring for outfit details. In between the minutes dedicated to obsessing over and replicating it all, we've noticed that she's adhered to the trends chart. Kudos to Lakshmi Lehr. Take a look at the starlet's recent looks to decode right here for you.

Seen at the airport yesterday, the 29-year-old donned a blue printed semi-sheer maxi dress with double straps, an overlap feature placed on the bust with smock detailing and ruffle giving it a pretty aesthetic. Live your style fancies with this lightweight travel attire. She styled this with her go-to grey Christian Dior tote bag and flat brown footwear.

Just when we thought only peppy colours were making history, beige obsession is on the rise too. Go spiffy for this casual look can make for a tip-top lunch look. Opt for a ribbed tank top and keep it monotone with trousers that lean on the relaxed-fit side. Round it all up with classic gold hoop earrings, stacked necklaces, and beige footwear. Allow yourself to shine with a glossy pout.

Name an ensemble that could steal the starring role of a saree from your closet. As it's ever-ready-to-please persona continues to thrive, this zebra-printed number can be your next pick. Miss Advani wore a majestic zebra-printed saree from JJ Valaya's 'Nomade' series. This saree featured an embroidered border with prints and beads. The designer's signature brown belt too made into this desi look and these were teamed with a sleeveless blouse which made for a plunging neckline. To accessorise her look, Neeta Boochra Jewellery's statement gold earrings did the needful. Her sleek hairdo and mascara-laden eyelashes are all the love!

