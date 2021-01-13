Kiara Advani goes down the trendy route yet again as she opts for tie dye separates; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani gives her stamp of approval to the latest 'IT' trend. Check it out

Gone are the days of picking out outfits that only look good but serve no purpose. The past year has taught us that comfort is key and you can still manage to look your best without picking out uncomfortable outfits that do more harm than good. Sweatsuits and athleisure in general have gained immense popularity and in no way do we see this trend going away.

Case in point, we spotted the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani making the most of her comfortable wardrobe. The actress who was spotted in the city yesterday ensure that all eyes are on her as she chose for tie-dye separates. Based on a white hue, the outfit featured tie-dye in blue and pink that stole the show. Ms Advani chose for a pair of comfy jogger pants that hemmed right around her ankles. She then chose for a simple white tee that clung to her body. Adding to the look, the actress layered it with a matching dyed jacket that featured a hoodie and gave the look a sporty touch.

While the outfit was quite the statement in its own, she chose to accessorise it with chunky gold hoops while a black mask covered most of her makeup-free face. The actress then let her black mane down in a centre part. Kiara completed the look with a black sling bag that hung down from her shoulders.

Credits :viral bhayani

