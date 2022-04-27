Kiara Advani goes pretty in casuals with a grey tank top and embroidered flared jeans; Yay or Nay?

Playing it like a charm and how! This is the kind of style we have in mind this season.

Ask a loyal fashion fan what's trending this season and you won't miss denim and tank tops as answers. Love it or hate it, a casual style isn't getting the backseat treatment but probably a lot more amped-up touch. Your regular jeans no longer sit on the simple side, summer doesn't like the humdrum. It appreciates a new show of glamour every single time you try something new. That's exactly how we like our days to look. Quirky and edgy in equal parts, this reference can straight-up enter your style book. 

 

Kiara Advani is on a promotional swing as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is in its full bloom stage waiting to make it to theatres in May. Today she was spotted in the city twinning with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, dressed in casuals that brought a grey tank top that hugged her body perfectly tight. This sleeveless spandex number was teamed up with high-waisted denim flared pants that spoke about getting a cute look right. The 29-year-old's denim had a refreshed and charmed up aesthetic with colourful embroidered patterns of butterflies woven all over it. 

 

It checked another box of glamour with embellishments that appeared via crystal studs. If a date or lunch plans are waiting for your approval, give it a yes already! Isn't it too chic to pass up? It has everything the hot season likes and her chosen accessory was just as top-notch as her outfit. Kiara wore gold hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. Her hair was tied into a ponytail with a center partition given preference. The starlet opted for pink lipstick, matching blush, and mascara-laden eyelashes to seal off her look. 

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

