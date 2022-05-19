Kiara Advani goes stylishly bright in monotone looks from a corset top to biker shorts; Yay or Nay?
Summer has truly turned up and it's yearning for a bright style. Have you performed your duties as a fashionista? Dresses will always be there to spend your day and night kind of inspiration but do it ever get uninteresting to look trendy? In a flood of these, bring joy with something as chic as these. How about you fancy something like corset tops and biker shorts? Now that's more like a can't say no sort of options. Agree with us? Looks like it's Kiara Advani who's planted these seeds in our sartorial minds. Yes, girl, we approve of it!
Just a matter of hours and a night away from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stepping into theatres officially, the 29-year-old was spotted today promoting the same movie outside a gym. We saw summer fashion and monotone looks in all its glory as the starlet rocked a knitted pink corset sleeveless top which created a plunging neckline. This was teamed with high-waisted flared trousers. Her casual double pink, the double glam look was wrapped up like it's meant to be in a spotlight with silver hoop earrings and neutral-toned flats.
Next in line was another look which included an ivory coordinated look that featured a crop top with a close-neck and a cut-out detail close to the hem. Her coordinated workout look also had biker shorts. This look got its casual deal sealed with a blue denim jacket with embellishments placed on the front pockets. She styled this look with her go-to Christian Dior grey tote bag and beige flat footwear which again bore chunky gold embellishments.
