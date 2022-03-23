Kiara Advani is a golden style queen in a satin shirt & blue ripped jeans: Yay or Nay?

Of the many things we can't stop obsessing over, shirts remain at the winning and favourite position. You don't need to be a fashion-driven person to fall in love with how comfortable these collared numbers can make you feel. Summer calls for a sweet style story and takes it from us fashion curious souls that shirts will cause no stir. As we continue to deem these as an essential going-out outfit, here's a reference that calls for a quick grab.

Kiara Advani brought a lustrous game in summer and it's wise to say the future of fashion is super bright. The golden star donned a satin shirt with full-sleeves, a collar, and long cuffs. This semi-unbuttoned shirt had a cutesy and edgy detail of a front-tie-up. Unlike the big floral energy most of us are currently riding, the 29-year-old chose the one that would take almost nothing to catch our attention. She teamed it all ultra-chic and tucked it inside skinny-fit light blue denim pants that had it ripped at the knees and a distressed detail placed a little above.

Denim on a summer night is just so right and she wrapped up her look with a sling white bag. This looks slightly off for a better and a more colour coordinating accessory could have been picked up. She absolutely matched her shirt with pointed-toe pumps. Miss Advani chose a neutral-toned lipstick which served a subtle makeup look and her mane was straightened and side-swept.

