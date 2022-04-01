Kiara Advani got us captivated in her DAZZLING blue jumpsuit by Naeem Khan; Yay or Nay?

Yesterday at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022, celebrities brought their best sartorial bliss to the red carpet. While Janhvi Kapoor’s silver bodycon gown and Malaika Arora’s dramatic black gown did spruce up the red carpet, Kiara Advani brought the pop of colour to the show with her scintillating blue outfit. The Shershaah actress had a prolific year with awards and accolades pouring over her and she made sure to shine for every event with her top-notch fashion game. The diva seemed to have joined the ‘obsessed with sequins’ bandwagon of Bollywood and after her striking look in a yellow sequin gown for Hello Awards 2022, she picked out a blue sequin jumpsuit for last night.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in her blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan. Her dazzling outfit featured a plunging V neck, full sleeves, pockets and flared pants. The inbuilt belt cinched her waist and also added oomph to her monochromatic look. While the shoulder pads gave her outfit a structured bold silhouette, the deep neckline upped the sensuous factor. Her blue sequin dress was a perfect blend of feminine elegance and sassy power dressing. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress made a statement in her shimmery blue jumpsuit. Keeping her style minimal, Kiara didn’t fall low on the glam factor scale. Her sleek wet hairdo, edgy glam makeup and sans-accessory look surely grabbed all eyes. Glossy lips, contoured face with highlighters, well-groomed brows and mascara laden eyes with shimmery peachy-brown eyeshadow made her glow like a diva.

We absolutely loved Kiara Advani’s sequin blue jumpsuit. Though the silhouette and style have been done before by different celebrities, Kiara’s look stood out with its striking blue colour. What do you think of her power statement look for the Award night; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

