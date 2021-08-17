Kiara Advani has an outfit in every shade of green and we just cannot get enough

Green might not be a go-to colour for a lot of people, but it is time to finally bring it into your wardrobe. The colour may seem a little difficult to wear but that is all a misconception. You can wear a darker shade of green like emerald and bottle if you want to steal the spotlight, or you can opt for shades like mint green, olive green and sea green when in a subtle mood. There are endless ways to style this colour. Green can really liven up your outfit with all the nature-inspired hues and is the perfect colour for summers and monsoon. The gorgeous Kiara Advani is here to show us just how to incorporate every shade of his colour into your wardrobe with utmost ease and charisma.

Pear Green

Kiara looked absolutely breathtaking as she was seen sporting a green organza saree by Torani that was teamed with a lime green floral sleeveless blouse. The sheer saree was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also featured scalloped borders that perfectly complemented the attire. The rose boots backless blouse was crafted in pink piping that uplifted the look. Kiara sealed the look with silver jhumkas, contrasting pink bangles and a silver ring.

Turquoise Green

Kiara looked resplendent as she teamed an off-beat combination while promoting her film, Kabir Singh. She stunned us with a turquoise strapless top teamed up with dark maroon pants, making the perfect mismatch combination. The top was gathered at the side in a knot which descended all the way till her feet. Kiara completed the look with a pair of strappy heels and triangular-shaped golden earrings.

Mint Green

Kiara Advani played the perfect showstopper as she stepped out on the runway in a stunning mint green lehenga by designer duo, Shymal and Bhumika. The lehenga features a modish blouse with sheer sleeves, a sweetheart plunging neckline and decked with intricate floral patterns, while the voluminous lehenga featuring a short trail matched the blouse flawlessly. The look was completed with a gold choker encrusted with green stones.

Olive Green

Kiara Advani made quite a bold choice as she stepped out wearing an olive green pantsuit covered in sequins all over. The pantsuit from Cinq a Sept featured a plunging V-neckline, full minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie in the front that cinched the waist, and flared pants. Since the outfit was already so OTT, Kiara ditched the accessories and simply opted for delicate rings, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Which green outfit by Kiara Advani is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

